Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

