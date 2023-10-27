Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

