Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

NYSE:DOV opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.51 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

