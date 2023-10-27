Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $93.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DUK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

