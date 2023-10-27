Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 28.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

