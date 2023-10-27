First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.07. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 3,381 shares traded.
First Resource Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.
First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.
First Resource Bancorp Company Profile
First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
