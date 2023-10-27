Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPEY. BNP Paribas lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

