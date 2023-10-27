Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 2.8 %

HLN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

