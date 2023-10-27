Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

