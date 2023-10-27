HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

HCA stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $207.24 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

