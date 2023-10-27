HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $279.00 at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $324.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

HCA stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $207.24 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

