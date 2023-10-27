HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $280.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $207.24 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

