HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

