Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $577.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

