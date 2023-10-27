Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells 6,720 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,741,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 50.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 68.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.