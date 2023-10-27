Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells 6,720 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
