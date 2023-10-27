Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

IVZ stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 28.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

