Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

