iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XJH opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

