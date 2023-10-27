iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $90.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

