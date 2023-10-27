Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 322.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,768,000 after acquiring an additional 440,818 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9,332.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 419,974 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

