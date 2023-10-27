Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,056 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,471 shares of company stock worth $18,382,662. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

