Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

