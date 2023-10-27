Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 37,605 First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $659,000.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

