Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $331.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

