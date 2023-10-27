Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 306.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 2.8 %

PESI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

