Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BETZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BETZ opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

