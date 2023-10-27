Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 204.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

FWONA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

