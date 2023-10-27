Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 862 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.