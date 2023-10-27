Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.28.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
