Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 71.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,124,000 after buying an additional 779,901 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

MRO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

