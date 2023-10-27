Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

ARKG stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

