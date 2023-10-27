Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TBLD opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.