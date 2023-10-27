Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $738,000 Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 284.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 209,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 241.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of DWSH opened at $9.83 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

