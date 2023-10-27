Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $744,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

