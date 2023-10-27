Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

