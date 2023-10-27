Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in RingCentral by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RingCentral by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 465,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $25.59 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.