Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

