Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

