Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $820,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,223,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 140,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 456,388 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.46 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

