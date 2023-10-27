Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Doximity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Doximity by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Doximity by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DOCS opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

