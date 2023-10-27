Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

