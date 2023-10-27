Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $211.25 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $150.69 and a 1-year high of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.