Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NICE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,178,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,598,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $196.69. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.47 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.