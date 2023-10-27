Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $760,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

