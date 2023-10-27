Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $764,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 24.4 %

BELFB stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

