Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $812,000 in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,833,000.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $60.83 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $68.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Stories

