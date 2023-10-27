Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $842,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 294,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

EWY opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.