Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA RFDA opened at $42.35 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US-domiciled companies with higher dividend yields than their peers within the same sector, among other factors. RFDA was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

