Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after buying an additional 79,763 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,046,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

