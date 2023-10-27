Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $304.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

